Murals painted all over downtown Corvallis to improve visual landscape of the city

Bright and colorful wall murals are now being painted all over the city of Corvallis.

It's part of something called the Corvallis Mural Project and it's designed to improve the visual landscape of the city.

Artist Erica Greminger has a vision that she's working to bring to life on the side of a building in downtown Corvallis.

"The evolution of community is always changing its always growing," said Greminger. "I'm painting a blue heron. I like what it stands for. The heron represents awareness, finding peace and balance, it brings our minds and bodies together to realize this inner connectedness to everything in nature and the community as a whole."

Greminger feels that connectedness.

"I feel it's necessary to pause and be aware of that," she added.

She hopes the people of Corvallis will too.

"I'm painting the 541 area code for Corvallis, because it not only ties into the community as a whole, but the title of my art is 'A call to balance,'" said Greminger.

Greminger's mural is the latest in series of elaborate illustrations that now cover properties across the city.

"This is our 9th mural that is involved with Corvallis Mural Project," said Project Creator Jennifer Moreland.

Moreland is the woman behind the Corvallis Mural Project that's now taking Corvallis by storm.

"I love all the murals," said Moreland. "I think they're all diverse and different and bring a unique piece of work to Corvallis."

Each artist involved in the project has ties to the Corvallis area.

"That's part of the mission of the project, to give local artists a way to display art in the community and to get the entire community to engage in the arts," she added.

One by one, murals are transforming the city. Building walls once blank or covered in graffiti are now the site of something extraordinary.

"What I wanted to do with this project is engage property owners and artists and the community together so that the people that live here have a sense of place, and the people that visit here feel welcome when they come here," said Moreland.

So, far it seems to be working.

"When you have a town full of murals you know that community has a culture," said Cooper Whitman President and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce. "It shows the community has a love for the arts and that's what Corvallis wants. It hasn't had the visual representation, but now we do."

Whitman said the murals have become a destination for tourists and seem to be boosting business. Proof of that is now splashed all over social media.

"People have come into the office, they've come in for an evening and they want to know what to do," he added. "Now we hand them a map of the murals and tell them to walk all around the downtown to see the murals and get that feel of the community."

"Looking at the murals means going to restaurants, staying in hotels, it means people are coming to Corvallis to see the art, but spending money somewhere else," said Moreland. "When someone walks by and gasps or has a reaction, it's great, you know I want to inspire the joy and to make people happy about where they live."

Happiness that's now spreading with each mural that goes up.

"I think it's important that we hold this concept in our hearts and minds as we evolve in the community," said Greminger.

For more information about the Corvallis Mural Project visit: www.facebook.com/CorvallisMuralProject

