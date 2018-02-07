Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in N. Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in N. Portland

A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in north Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of North Skidmore Street and North Williams Avenue at 7:30 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

