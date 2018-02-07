Driver rescued after crashing into tree in Washington Co.

Crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash that trapped the driver inside the vehicle for over an hour.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 8:53 p.m. on Dixon Mill Road between Gaston and Cornelius.

Crews from Cornelius Fire, Gaston Fire and Forest Grove Fire, along with WCSO deputies responded to the scene. Life Flight also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said crews worked on getting the driver out of the badly damaged pickup that struck a tree for over an hour. Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were able to extricate the driver.

The extent of the drivers injuries is not known at this time.

