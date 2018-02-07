OHSU: Policy that led to denial of liver transplant to undocumented woman terminated

The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in the high-profile case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >
The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in the high-profile case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
Lawmakers gathered together at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss a bipartisan bill that would close a loophole in Oregon's hit-and-run law.More >
Lawmakers gathered together at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss a bipartisan bill that would close a loophole in Oregon's hit-and-run law.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >
A high school teacher near Seattle is on administrative leave after an incident involving a student.More >
A high school teacher near Seattle is on administrative leave after an incident involving a student.More >
The legalization of California's marijuana industry and the start of Girl Scout cookie sales have created an opportune moment for at least one San Diego girl.More >
The legalization of California's marijuana industry and the start of Girl Scout cookie sales have created an opportune moment for at least one San Diego girl.More >
The search is on for FOX 12’s Most Wanted after police said lockers were broken into at a Planet Fitness in Beaverton.More >
The search is on for FOX 12’s Most Wanted after police said lockers were broken into at a Planet Fitness in Beaverton.More >
U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.More >
U.S. health authorities say an herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national addiction crisis.More >