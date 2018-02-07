On the Go with Joe at The Vintages

Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.

The Vintages Trailer Resort features 31 pristinely preserved trailers from the late 1940s to mid 1960s.

Like no trailer park you’ve probably seen before, The Vintages make camping glam – also known as glamping.

The dozens of trailers include original pieces like design elements and working appliances as well as modern amenities, like TVs and heat.

One trailer includes an extra-large soaker tug.

Kicking back in a 1950s camping trailer as we check out @VintagesTrailer resort on @fox12oregon . Come on in- the water’s fine! pic.twitter.com/pqILBGwNK7 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 7, 2018

If you’d like to learn more about the charming camping option, visit The-Vintages.com.

