On the Go with Joe at The Vintages

Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.More >
Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.More >
Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.More >
Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.More >
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.More >
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.More >
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.More >
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.More >
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in the high-profile case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >
The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in the high-profile case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
An undocumented mother in need of a liver transplant has been reconsidered for the procedure after the Oregon Health & Sciences University originally denied her request for care.More >
An undocumented mother in need of a liver transplant has been reconsidered for the procedure after the Oregon Health & Sciences University originally denied her request for care.More >
A teacher near Seattle is on administrative leave after an incident involving a student.More >
A teacher near Seattle is on administrative leave after an incident involving a student.More >
Lawmakers gathered together at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss a bipartisan bill that would close a loophole in Oregon's hit-and-run law.More >
Lawmakers gathered together at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss a bipartisan bill that would close a loophole in Oregon's hit-and-run law.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >
The search is on for FOX 12’s Most Wanted after police said lockers were broken into at a Planet Fitness in Beaverton.More >
The search is on for FOX 12’s Most Wanted after police said lockers were broken into at a Planet Fitness in Beaverton.More >
The legalization of California's marijuana industry and the start of Girl Scout cookie sales have created an opportune moment for at least one San Diego girl.More >
The legalization of California's marijuana industry and the start of Girl Scout cookie sales have created an opportune moment for at least one San Diego girl.More >