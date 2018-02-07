Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Wednesday, Feb. 7

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Portland will be bustling with comedians next week for the second annual Northwest Black Comedy Festival. This year, the festival will be held at the historic Billy Webb's Elks Lodge Feb. 15 to 18. Learn more about the festival on its Eventbrite page.

