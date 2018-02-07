Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Wednesday, Feb. 7

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Portland will be bustling with comedians next week for the second annual Northwest Black Comedy Festival. This year, the festival will be held at the historic Billy Webb's Elks Lodge Feb. 15 to 18. Learn more about the festival on its Eventbrite page.
The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in the high-profile case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
An undocumented mother in need of a liver transplant has been reconsidered for the procedure after the Oregon Health & Sciences University originally denied her request for care.More >
A teacher near Seattle is on administrative leave after an incident involving a student.More >
Lawmakers gathered together at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss a bipartisan bill that would close a loophole in Oregon's hit-and-run law.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.More >
The search is on for FOX 12’s Most Wanted after police said lockers were broken into at a Planet Fitness in Beaverton.More >
The legalization of California's marijuana industry and the start of Girl Scout cookie sales have created an opportune moment for at least one San Diego girl.More >
