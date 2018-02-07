Police find Salem couple dead in their home

Police in Salem are investigating after a man and woman who had been reported missing were found dead in their home.

Officers responded to the home in the 3100 block of Lakeview Drive Northwest Tuesday around 10 a.m. after receiving reports that 59-year-old Rick Jackels and 57-year-old Suzanne Jackels had not been at work for the past two days, something described as unusual for both.

The officers found the couple while searching the home, and the Polk County Medical Examiner and Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton soon responded to the scene.

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist with the investigation.

Autopsies for both victims are scheduled to happen Wednesday in Portland.

Investigators said they currently have no outstanding suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

