Lockout lifted at West Linn HS following police search

Officials with the West Linn - Wilsonville School District said a lockout at West View High School Wednesday morning has been lifted.

The officials said the lockout was initiated after school staff was notified that police had received a report of a person making threats in the neighborhood around the school.

School officials told FOX 12 they do not believe the threats were targeted at the school or at students, noting that the lockout was a precautionary measure.

The West Linn Police Department tweeted an update shortly before 10:30 a.m. noting that the lockout was lifted.

School officials said that to their knowledge the suspect sought by police was in custody.

