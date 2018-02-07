Sheriff: Salem man with pellet gun, restraints attempted to kidnap ex-girlfriend

The decision comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule in the high-profile case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >
Police in Salem are investigating after a man and woman who had been reported missing were found dead in their home.
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.
An undocumented mother in need of a liver transplant has been reconsidered for the procedure after the Oregon Health & Sciences University originally denied her request for care.
Two young moms in Pasco, Washington are accusing a daycare on the Columbia Basin College campus of waxing their children's eyebrows.
A teacher near Seattle is on administrative leave after an incident involving a student.
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.
Lawmakers gathered together at the State Capitol on Tuesday to discuss a bipartisan bill that would close a loophole in Oregon's hit-and-run law.
Crews responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash that trapped the driver inside the vehicle for over an hour.
A Maine woman who prepared a salad says she realized after a couple of bites that her fork was stuck in a 3-inch lizard, minus the tail.
