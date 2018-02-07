Sheriff: Salem man with pellet gun, restraints attempted to kidnap ex-girlfriend

A man with a realistic-looking pellet gun attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and fought with her brother in Salem, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:49 p.m. Monday from a woman who said she had a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, but his vehicle was spotted near the location where she has been staying.

The woman called again to report Joshua Lee Jarrett, 37, of Salem, was in her trailer on Ede Road outside of Lebanon.

Investigators said Jarrett was waiting for the woman inside her trailer. The woman and her brother went inside and were met by Jarrett pointing a gun at both of them, according to deputies.

Investigators said the two men fought over the gun, and the woman’s brother was able to take it and detain Jarrett until deputies arrived.

Detectives said they found makeshift restraints inside the trailer that Jarrett made and brought with him to apparently restrain the woman.

The gun was determined to be a pellet gun, but deputies said it looked like a real semi-automatic pistol.

Jarrett was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping, burglary, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault.

