Stars of 'Samson' talk to MORE

A familiar story from the Bible is being told in an epic new way.

Actor Taylor James plays the titular character in “Samson" and Emmy-winning actress Lindsay Wagner – a.k.a. The Bionic Woman -- plays his mom.

MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with both of the stars about the movie, and how such an old story will draw in modern viewers.

Fun fact: Lindsay lived in Oregon for a few years.

“Samson” opens in theaters Feb. 15.

