Canadian meat packer issues recall for pork sold in OR and WA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a Class I recall of pork products sold in Oregon and Washington that were not properly inspected.

An import inspector with the Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered that the various cuts sent to stores were not inspected by USDA staff when they were imported from Olymel S.E.C./ L.P., a packer out of Alberta, Canada.

The recall covers 4,618 pounds of raw products, which were produced from Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 and sold under the Olymel and Willamette Valley Meat Company brands.

The following products were included in the recall:

50-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with case code of 0627F, a best before date of 02-19-2018 and Canada 270A.

26-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BACK RIBS” with a case code of 2952F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and 02-22-2018 and Canada 270A.

74-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK LEG” with a case code of 0112F, a best before date of 02-20-2018 and 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL PORK SIRLOIN BONELESS” with a case code of 4328F, a best before date of 02-21-2018 and Canada 270A.

61-lb. cases containing “OLYMEL FRESH PORK BELLY SKINLESS” with a case code of 0521F, a best before date of 01-29-2018 and 01-31-2018 and Canada 270A.

30-lb. cases containing “WILLAMETTE VALLEY MEAT COMPANY PORK FEET WHOLE” with USDA EST. 21134 and pack date of 02/05/18.

USDA officials noted that there have been no reports of anyone becoming sick from these products but still classified the risk as “high” and said that anyone with concerns should contact their doctor.

Officials also said anyone who purchased these products should not consume them and that the products shown be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

For more information, visit FSIS.USDA.gov.

