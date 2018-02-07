Woman pleads guilty after shooting two family members in Warm Springs

A Warm Springs woman has pleaded guilty in federal court after shooting two family members in 2016.

Rhyan Leigh Smith, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

Court documents state Smith returned to a house she had periodically lived in with five family members in the early morning hours of March 16.

Investigator said she took a pistol from the owner without permission, talked briefly with a family member and then shot him five times.

A second family member heard the gunshots and tried to stop Smith, but Smith then shot her multiple times, according to the Department of Justice.

Both victims suffered injuries described as life-threatening.

Warm Springs police and FBI agents responded to the house and said Smith was hiding in sagebrush with an AR-15 rifle. Investigators said they later found a camouflage rifle bag with multiple AR-15 magazines, loose ammunition and a 9mm pistol in a vehicle at the house.

Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

