Fore! Seamus Golf crafts local golf gear great for gifts

Valentine's Day is next week and was your present last year a swing and a miss?
Well MORE knows a place where you can spend some green on something that can will spend time on the green – a golf course.
Seamus Golf has handmade gifts that will help you score a hole in one with the one you love.
Molly Riehl swung by the Portland company to see their below par products, which is the aim of any golfer.
Need a good #ValentinesDay gift for your favorite golf lover? We’re showing you why @SeamusGolf is a real...hole-in-one (I had to)?????? Don’t miss my feature on the Portland-based brand this morning on @MoreGDO pic.twitter.com/oFIOOcTaz2— Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) February 7, 2018
