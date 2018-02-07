Fore! Seamus Golf crafts local golf gear great for gifts

Valentine's Day is next week and was your present last year a swing and a miss?

Well MORE knows a place where you can spend some green on something that can will spend time on the green – a golf course.

Seamus Golf has handmade gifts that will help you score a hole in one with the one you love.

Molly Riehl swung by the Portland company to see their below par products, which is the aim of any golfer.

