Police asking for help to return precious memories to rightful owner

Police asking for help to return precious memories to rightful owner

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police are in possession of a photo album that was recovered during a burglary investigation.

The incident took place Jan. 2, but police have not yet located the owners.

Investigators are asking anyone recognizing the photo album to please contact officer Jennifer Pierce so it can be returned to its rightful owners.

