Elderly man's body found in Lewis River in Cowlitz Co.

An elderly man with dementia was found dead in Lewis River on Wednesday morning by Cowlitz County Search and Rescue volunteers.

Deputies responded to a call from a manager of the Lewis River RV park early Tuesday morning, who reported that the man, identified as Stephen Glen, 69, had been missing for several days.

According to police, neighbors had not seen him and his car was still at his home. One neighbor, told deputies they heard him yelling around 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, due to the man’s dementia, the neighbor stated it was not uncommon to hear and was not too concerned.

Search and rescue volunteers were brought in where they found Glen's body, about 100 yards downstream from the his trailer, and called divers to the scene to assist.

Investigators said they are not aware of anything that would indicate the case involves any crimes.

