Police arrest attempted murder suspect accused of firing gun in NE Portland steakhouse

Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of firing a gun in a northeast Portland steakhouse last year.

Police were notified in March 2017 about a shooting that took place Feb. 22, 2017 at Bill’s Steak House on the 10200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Investigators said the suspect, 39-year-old Brandon J. Frison, was involved in an argument inside the restaurant and subsequently fired a handgun.

There were no reported injuries in connection with this incident.

The Portland Police Bureau Gang Enforcement Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, applied for a search warrant and executed the warrant at a home on the 13700 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Wednesday.

Frison was taken into custody at the home. Police said a search of the home led to the discovery of two firearms and additional evidence in this investigation.

Frison was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a firearm, fourth-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

