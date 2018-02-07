Police release surveillance images of wanted bank robber in N. Portland

Police released photographs of a man suspected of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to an incident at KeyBank on the 600 block of North Lombard Street at 3:56 p.m.

Employees at the bank told police the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

FBI agents were also called to investigate the robbery. The suspect is also believed to be involved in a robbery at the U.S. Bank in Wilsonville on Jan 26.

The suspect is being described as a white man, 25 to 35 years old, 6 feet tall, thin build, with dark hair and dark rimmed eyeglasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Robbery Detail Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

