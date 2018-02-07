Blazers, high school students tour civil rights exhibit at Oregon Historical Society

February is Black History Month, and some players on the Portland Trail Blazers joined local high schools on their visit to the Oregon Historical Society to learn about the civil rights movement in Oregon.

On Wednesday, Blazers CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Shabazz Napier, and Noah Vonleh participate in a tour of the Racing to Change exhibit. They were joined by several students from area high schools.

At the exhibit they learned more about Oregon's tough history during the 1960's and 1970's for many African-Americans in the state, as well as the pioneers who paved the way for a better future in Portland.

"It was actually eye opening because it was like seeing a new perspective of Portland the way that we really don't talk about in school," said Iman Pierce, a junior at De La Salle North Catholic High School.

"I think that it's important for them to learn about history, not just African-Americans but all people in general, about how far we've come and how far we still have to go," said McCollum.

McCollum says what he hopes students take away from Wednesday's field trip is to think global.

The Racing to Change exhibit is hosting a series of workshops until the end of June.

For more information visit www.ohs.org/museum/exhibits/racing-to-change-oregons-civil-rights-years.cfm

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.