City council moves forward with renaming 13 blocks of SW Stark after Harvey Milk

A downtown Portland street could soon have a new name.

An effort is underway to change the name of 13 blocks of Southwest Stark Street to Southwest Harvey Milk Street. Organizers say it would honor the national LGBTQ hero Harvey Milk.

On Wednesday, the Portland City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the naming process, though there are still several procedures that must happen to make it official.

Community leaders believe renaming the street after Milk will help cement Portland as a fair-minded city.

Portland has already renamed several streets after well-known leaders of civil rights movements - Martin Luther King, Jr, Blvd in 1990; Naito Parkway in 1996; Rosa Parks Way in 2007; and César E. Chávez Blvd in 2009.

Supporters of the change include former Governor Barbara Roberts, and many of the businesses along the route including Mother's Bistro, Kenny & Zukes and Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

