Three baby goats make their debut at the Oregon Zoo's Family Farm

Photo by Kathy Street, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo welcomed three 2-week-old goats to the Family Farm area on Wednesday.

The new arrivals join the resident chickens, sheep and adult goats that are already in the zoo's Family Farm.

The zoo said the goats were born Jan. 20 at a local farm and were adopted by the zoo. They have been settling in at the zoo's veterinary medical center over the last week, with round-the-clock care from zoo staff.

The smallest of the newcomers, a Nigerian dwarf goat, was named Ruth after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The two other kids, a pair of floppy-eared Nubian goats, were named Elena and Sonia after RBG's fellow justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

The zoo said the goats will learn to eat wild vegetation and will eventually spend part of their time on Metro-owned open land in rural Clackamas County, assisting with brush control at the zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation.

To learn more about the new arrivals, visit www.oregonzoo.org/news/2018/02/new-kids-block-2-week-old-goats-debut-zoo

