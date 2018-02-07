Washington man dies after cardiac arrest, crash on Hwy 99W in Yamhill Co.

A Washington man died Wednesday morning after he went into cardiac arrest while driving on Highway 99W and crashed, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 28, about one mile south of Dundee, at around 6:40 a.m.

OSP said preliminary information revealed that 46-year-old Dwayne Kemp, of Tacoma, was driving a semi-tractor trailer southbound on Highway 99W when he went into cardiac arrest, causing his vehicle to veer into the northbound lanes. The semi was struck by a 2005 Hyundai SUV that was traveling northbound.

Kemp was taken to Providence Hospital in Newberg, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three occupants in the Hyundai SUV were taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Highway 99W was open with one lane in either direction for about six hours during the crash investigation.

