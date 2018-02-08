Caught on camera: Pickup stolen from SE Portland dealership

FOX 12's Most Wanted stole a pickup from a dealership in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, and the theft was caught on camera.

The theft happened at Vital Auto Brokers, located at 8206 Southeast 82nd Avenue, after 5 a.m.

Employees at Vital Auto say four people can be seen on surveillance video casing the parking lot. They say three of the people acted as lookouts while a fourth person jumped into a 2004 Ford F-250 and drove off.

Moments later, three people are spotted walking away from their lookout posts towards the direction the pickup went. The whole incident took less than two minutes.

It took just two minutes for a group of thieves in SE Portland to get away with 2004 Ford F250 pickup early this morning. The whole thing caught on camera. Details tonight on @fox12oregon at 10. pic.twitter.com/Dxd6zbsUqW — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 8, 2018

People who work at Vital Auto say it is very frustrating to see the video and think other dealerships have been targeted in the area.

"One of the owners of this dealership here has a friend at a local dealership just down the road here who recently has some vehicles stolen from his lot. You know, there has to be a stop to it, there has to be an end," said Preston Knapp.

The dealership filed a police report Wednesday morning, and police are looking for the black 2004 Ford F-250.

Anyone with information about the theft at Vital Auto is asked to contact Portland police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.