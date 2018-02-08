On the Go with Joe at the Sportsmen’s Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Sportsmen’s Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the outdoors has returned to the Rose City at the Portland Expo Center.

The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat Show kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The show, which is in its 43rd year, is the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi. It features 900 booths.

Attendees will see all sorts of outdoor gear for sale and other show highlights, including more than 40 hours of hunting and fishing seminars each day of the show.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit its page on TheSportsShows.com.

