On the Go with Joe at the Sportsmen’s Show

A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the outdoors has returned to the Rose City at the Portland Expo Center.

The Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat Show kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

The show, which is in its 43rd year, is the largest of its kind west of the Mississippi. It features 900 booths.

Went fishing in the Expo Center. Caught nothing. Went shooting in the Expo Center. Shot nothing. Thankfully, we have the guidance of expert anglers and hunters at the #PNWSportsmensShow Check out our coverage on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/iQIfXugN0v — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 8, 2018

Attendees will see all sorts of outdoor gear for sale and other show highlights, including more than 40 hours of hunting and fishing seminars each day of the show.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit its page on TheSportsShows.com.

