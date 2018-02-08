On the Go with Joe at the Sportsmen’s Show

A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the outdoors has returned to the Rose City at the Portland Expo Center.More >
Tired of hotel rooms and tents but want to take a trip to the Willamette Valley? A special resort in Dayton provides a way to get away and travel back in time.More >
Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.More >
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.More >
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.More >
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
Chelsea Haley joined Teach for America to make a difference in a low-income school.More >
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
The Congressional Budget Office estimates employers will likely withhold between $10 and $15 billion less from workers every month. Meaning more money for you.More >
The Amazon Flex delivery drivers walked inside of his home. Michael said one of the drivers even walked upstairs.More >
Police in Salem are investigating after a man and woman who had been reported missing were found dead in their home.More >
In North Carolina, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said the body of a woman was found in a mobile home. Officials believe it had been there for several months.More >
Children complained about parents who were robbed of their personalities and turned into zombies. Residents remembered slurring their words and being unable to think or stay awake.More >
OSP said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 28, about one mile south of Dundee, at around 6:40 a.m.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
Mickey Jones, a veteran character actor who played Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham on "Justified" and construction worker Pete on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," has died.More >
