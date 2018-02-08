Police investigating SE Portland shooting, no injuries

Police are asking the public for information regarding shots that were fired in southeast Portland overnight.

At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Southeast 145th Avenue after several people reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of gunfire.

Police said no one was injured at the scene and no area hospitals treated any patients with injuries related to the reported shooting.

Officers didn’t find any property damage and no suspects were located.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

