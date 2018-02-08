Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle driven by minor in Hazel Dell

A man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:07 a.m., deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the 10700 block of Northeast Highway 99 on the report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

When at the crash site, emergency responders found a white man lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said witnesses reported seeing two people crossing the highway across from Lyle’s Village Pantry when one of the people fell down.

A vehicle then struck the pedestrian and left the scene.

A short time after the crash, the juvenile male driver called 911. Deputies said he is cooperating with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is not identifying anyone involved in the crash pending the notification of next of kin.

