Crews respond to hotel fire in N Portland

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in a hotel in north Portland Thursday morning.

Firefighters received a report of a fire at the Best Western Hotel located at 1215 N Hayden Meadows Dr around 8:45 a.m.

PF&R officials told FOX 12 there was a fire in one of the rooms at the hotel and that the flames were put out by the sprinkler system.

Crews removed one person from the room and medical personnel began treatment at the scene for the person’s injuries.

Investigators are heading to the hotel to determine a cause of the blaze, and fire crews are working to clear smoke and clean up water from the sprinklers.

