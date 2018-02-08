Police ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland; suspect sought

Police have identified the 53-year-old woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Portland, as investigators continue to search for the suspect.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street at 12:51 a.m. Feb. 1.

A woman was found in the roadway with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the woman as Yelena V. Loukas of Portland.

Investigators believe Loukas was using the crosswalk on the east side of Southeast 148th Avenue to cross northbound and had a walk signal when she was hit by a car.

The driver left the scene and has not been found. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white or silver medium-sized sedan with four doors.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard with the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division's Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

