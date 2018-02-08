Report: Blazers trade forward Noah Vonleh to Chicago Bulls

The Blazers have traded reserve forward Noah Vonleh to the Chicago Bulls, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reported on Twitter that the Blazers will receive the rights to Milovan Rakovic, a forward who has played his entire professional career in Serbia, according to NBA.com. He was the last player taken in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Vonleh was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He was traded to Portland in 2015 as part of a deal for Nicolas Batum.

This season, Vonleh was averaging 3.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game for Portland.

Portland gets under the luxury tax and gets a $3.5M traded player exception. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

