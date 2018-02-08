Gresham motorcyclist killed in SE Portland crash identified by police

A motorcyclist from Gresham was killed in a crash in southeast Portland this week.

Investigators said 43-year-old Jeremy J. Sowa crashed into a GMC pickup at Southeast 141st Avenue and Powell Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sowa was thrown from his motorcycle and subsequently hit by a Ford sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Sowa was speeding, passing vehicles and traveling into the oncoming lane of traffic prior to the crash.

The driver of the Ford, 26-year-old Rory Morgan, was arrested on the charge of DUII. Morgan and the driver of the pickup remained at the scene after the collisions.

Police said speeding by Sowa is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard with the Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division's Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.