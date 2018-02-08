Vancouver dentists respond to claims of unprofessional conduct in boy’s death

The co-owners of Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry have responded to claims of unprofessional conduct by the Washington State Medical Quality Assurance Commission in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Claims were previously filed against Dr. Chester Hu, and then against Dr. Prashant Gagneja and Dr. Monisha Gagneja.

A report from the commission stated Mykel Curry was in the care of Hu when the boy underwent anesthesia to have crowns put on his teeth in March 2017. An employee noticed Mykel stopped breathing and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Prashant and Monisha Gagneja, the founders of Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry, released a statement Wednesday saying they “were not even involved in the dental care of the patient on March 10, 2017.”

“The commission seems confused about the facts. We strongly disagree and refute all allegations by the commission,” according to a statement from the dentists.

According to the statement, Monisha Gagneja was not in the dental office that day and Prashant Gagneja helped when asked to assist in the emergency situation until medical crews arrived, but was not involved in the dental or medical care of the patient.

"As the Washington Medical Quality Assurance Commission found in its statement of January 31, the independent anesthesiologist, Dr. Hu, was responsible for the recovery from anesthesia of our clinic's patient following completion of a dental procedure, and he failed to meet the standard of care in that recovery,” according to Monisha and Prashant Gagneja, who described their inclusion in the case as, “based on a technicality only.”

They said the board-certified anesthesiologist was an independent contractor of the clinic.

The boy’s mother told FOX 12 last year that her son was developmentally delayed, which was why he went to a dental clinic that specializes in treating children with special needs.

