Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos talks to MORE about playing himself in new film

The story portrayed in "The 15:17 to Paris" is based on a very real event: when three men prevented a terror attack on a train heading to Paris in 2015.

And those same three men play themselves in the new Clint Eastwood film, which hits theaters Friday.

One of the heroes is Alek Skarlatos, an Oregon National Guardsman who lives in Roseburg.

He talked to MORE's Molly Riehl about reliving that fateful day on the train, acting as himself.

Alek told Molly his survival instincts kicked in and everything that will be on the big screen showing the attack is an exact replica of his memory.

He said Clint Eastwood perfectly captures what really happened for audiences to see.

