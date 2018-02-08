Sheriff: Prostitution sting in Corvallis leads to arrests of 10 - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Prostitution sting in Corvallis leads to arrests of 10 men

A two-day prostitution sting in Corvallis led to the arrests of 10 men, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives first assessed the need for the operation by placing two separate online advertisements using social media and online advertisers earlier this year.  

Detectives said more than 200 men and women responded, indicating a desire to engage in sexual activity for money. That included registered sex offenders and felons with active warrants, according to deputies.

A new social media advertisement was created and posted this week. Deputies said 70 people responded to the ad to pay for sex and 10 men then arrived at a local hotel.

The 10 men agreed to pay a fee to engage in sexual conduct or contact, according to investigators, and they were arrested on the charge of commercial sexual solicitation, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The 10 men were booked and released, due to limited beds available at the Benton County Jail, according to deputies.

The suspects were identified by deputies as:

  • Jeffrey Shannon, 50, of Albany
  • Kevin Beaudoin, 51, of Albany
  • Hattan Natto, 31, of Corvallis
  • Rick Sariol, 31, of Albany
  • John Rislov, 47, of Lincoln City
  • Ian Hasenfratz, 20, of Corvallis
  • John De Jong, 70, of Corvallis
  • Kevin Waite, 52, of Junction City
  • Brian Bartolero, 34, of Camas
  • Ahmed, Ahmed, 31, of Corvallis

"We have identified there is problem in our community and will continue to assess the need for future operations involving online solicitation for sex,” said Benton County Captain Don Rogers.

