Troopers searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping on I-5 near Salem

The Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of trying to kidnap a driver on Interstate 5 near Salem, as well as a woman who investigators said helped the driver escape.

Troopers said a 20-year-old woman ran out of gas and was waiting for her father for assistance off of the southbound lanes of the highway near the Market Street onramp when a man stopped and offered to help.

Investigators said the woman declined the man’s offer, at which point police said the man grabbed the woman's arm and attempted to pull her towards his pickup.

Another woman driving slowly by the disabled vehicle yelled out her car window to offer assistance, causing the man to let go of the woman, run back to his pickup and speed away, investigators reported.

Troopers describe the suspect as a white man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds with dark brown hair. The man was described as driving a dark blue or black 4x4 pickup that appeared “beat up.”

If anyone has any information about the suspect or witnessed the incident, they are asked to please contact OSP Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 and reference the case number SP18-048588.

