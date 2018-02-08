Police: 3 Cal. juveniles arrested after placing ‘skimmer’ on Salem ATM

Detectives have arrested three juveniles from California who officers said placed a skimming device on an ATM at a Salem credit union.

Officers were tipped off to the device after a customer at the Maps Credit Union at 4615 Commercial St SE went to use the ATM Sunday morning and noticed the device looked unusual.

The customer told investigators he had heard about skimming devices and thought one may be on the ATM, so he pulled on the device and it came off the ATM.

The customer then called the police to report the device, also telling officers about a vehicle that was nearby that appeared to be there for an inordinate amount of time.

Detectives responded to assist with the investigation, and working with the credit union, they were able to locate and detain the three suspects.

The three juveniles were taken to Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility in Salem and are all facing charges of attempted aggravated identity theft and first-degree attempted aggravated theft.

After searching the suspects’ vehicle, detectives said they found several other skimming devices. Investigators said they believe the suspects were preparing to place the devices in other locations and are working to determine if these devices are connected to a similar case at the credit union from September 2017.

The Salem Police Department is currently working with other agencies around the area to determine if these suspects could be connected to other incidents. Further charges against the three juveniles are pending.

