Counselor sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexually abusing teen at YMCA camp

A teacher and camp counselor was sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree sex abuse involving a teen at a YMCA summer camp in Marion County.

Rohan Cordy, 30, pleaded guilty in October 2017 to three counts of second-degree sex abuse. He was initially arrested on additional charges including supplying alcohol to a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit content.

Cordy was arrested in February 2017.

Investigators said the abuse occurred between June and August 2016 at a camp at Silver Falls State Park, where Cordy worked as a counselor.

Deputies said Cordy was also a second grade teacher at Holley Elementary School in Sweet Home.

Detectives said there was no evidence of addition victims. The YMCA of Marion and Polk Counties and the Sweet Home School District actively assisted the Marion County Sheriff's Office during the investigation.

Cordy was sentenced last week to 3 1/2 years in prison and three years post-prison supervision. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

