Police investigating stabbing in NE Portland

Portland police are conducting an investigation after a stabbing in the Kerns neighborhood Thursday afternoon that left one person injured.

Community members called 911 shortly before 2:30 p.m. to report a suspect who they said had threatened people with a knife, broke a car window and stabbed a young man.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect near the intersection of Northeast 13th Avenue and Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and took him into custody, noting that he had multiple knives in his possession. Officers said his identity would be released at a later time.

Additional officers and medical personnel found the victim and provided medical aid before he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Assault Detail as well as forensics teams responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Traynor by phone at 503-823-0889 or by email at Christopher.Traynor@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Paul Dolbey by phone at 503-823-0451 or by email at Paul.Dolbey@portlandoregon.gov.

