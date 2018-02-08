R.J. Adelman, son of former Blazers coach Rick Adelman, dies after being hit by car in Houston

R.J. Adelman, the son of former Portland Trail Blazers player and coach Rick Adelman, died after being hit by a car in Houston.

Police said R.J. Adelman, 44, was hit by a driver as he crossed the street the afternoon of Feb. 2. He later died at the hospital.

Officers said R.J. Adelman was not in a crosswalk at the time. The driver was questioned and released by police.

R.J. Adelman grew up in Oregon and lettered four years playing basketball at Willamette University. He was a member of the school’s 1993 NAIA Division II National Championship team.

The Blazers released a statement about his death Thursday.

The Portland Trail Blazers extend our sincerest condolences to Rick Adelman, his wife Mary Kay and their family during this difficult time. The Adelmans were an integral part of and positive contributors to our organization and this community from 1983 to 1994. Rick also helped establish the Trail Blazers team as a player during our first three years as a franchise. We join with others around the NBA in keeping the Adelmans in our thoughts and prayers.

R.J. Adelman was an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets while his father was the team’s head coach. R.J. Adelman also later became the director of player personnel for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.