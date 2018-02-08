Former Washington Co. deputy pleads guilty in domestic violence case, sentenced to probation

A former Washington County deputy has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a domestic violence case.

Brian Waterbury pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of fourth-degree assault and menacing. Waterbury was arrested in September 2017, when he was a deputy assigned to the patrol division.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Waterbury and "off-duty domestic violence-related misconduct" in April 2017 and he was placed on leave April 5.

The sheriff’s office asked the Beaverton Police Department to conduct an investigation.

At the completion of the investigation, Waterbury was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, menacing and tampering with a witness.

After pleading guilty to two of the charges Thursday, Waterbury was sentenced to five years probation. He is not allowed to possess guns during the probation period.

Waterbury resigned from the sheriff’s office Thursday.

