Police searching for bank robbery suspect in NE Portland

Portland police are asking for help to locate a suspect after responding to a bank robbery at the Pacific Continental Bank in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the bank on the 700 block of Northeast Grand Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Employees told police the suspect entered the bank, displayed a note and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left without incident.

The suspect is described as a black woman, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information please contact PPB Robbery Detail Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or FBI at 503-224-4181.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.