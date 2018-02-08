Salem middle school notifies families of stranger danger incident involving student

Houck Middle School administrators notified families about a stranger danger incident involving a student this week.

In a letter to parents, administrators said a student reported a “troubling interaction” with an adult while the child was walking to school Tuesday.

Houck Middle School is on the 1100 block of Connecticut Street Southeast.

Administrators said The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was notified and deputies increased patrols before and after school hours in the area.

The district safety office is also providing additional resources.

Parents were advised to talk about stranger danger with their children, reiterate how important it is for them to never go anywhere alone and encourage them to call 911 to report any attempted luring.

