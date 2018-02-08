Leaky roof closes Multnomah County's largest family shelter

Multnomah County's largest family shelter is out of commission.

Human Solutions Family Center, located at 16015 Southeast Stark Street, is temporarily closed after a leaking roof raised concerns about the building's safety.

When the shelter first opened two years ago, it was meant to be a stopgap for families as the county searched for permanent housing. But heavy rains this year damaged the roof causing it to leak.

Now, the county is working against the expensive housing market to find a solution.

"The vacancy rate is so low, rents have increased dramatically, it's taken longer and longer to get families in to housing, and so families have been staying at the shelter for longer periods," said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.

Human Solutions says it moved 110 parents and children to long-term motels, and over the next few weeks, crews will be assessing the roof's damage to see if the shelter is able to be reopened.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.