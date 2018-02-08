Campaign started to help save historic music venue in NE Portland

A campaign is underway to save Portland's oldest independent music venue - the Laurelthirst Public House.

The building on Northeast Glisan Street has gone through many changes since it was built in 1911, but for the last 30 years it has been home to the Laurelthirst Public House.

When the past owners were looking to retire, they decided not to sell to developers, hoping to keep the historical building intact.

That's when a group of regulars, employees and musicians stepped in to buy the business.

Now, they are hoping for the community's help to save the whole building.

"There has been an enormous amount of support from the community, because that's what this place is. It's the community," said co-owner Bart Yanoch. "For years and years people have been coming down here. They leave for three, four years and come back, and it's still the same, same music, same atmosphere."

The group is hoping to raise $235,000 before the end of March to guarantee the preservation of the building. And in just two weeks they have reached almost $33,000.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/help-save-the-laurelthirst

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.