Clackamas HS basketball player says teammates made racially charged picture of him

Chelsea Haley joined Teach for America to make a difference in a low-income school.More >
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
The Congressional Budget Office estimates employers will likely withhold between $10 and $15 billion less from workers every month. Meaning more money for you.More >
The Amazon Flex delivery drivers walked inside of his home. Michael said one of the drivers even walked upstairs.More >
R.J. Adelman, the son of former Portland Trail Blazers player and coach Rick Adelman, died after being hit by a car in Houston.More >
Mickey Jones, a veteran character actor who played Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham on "Justified" and construction worker Pete on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," has died.More >
Two women out digging for clams lost their lives Friday night in separate incidents on the southwest Washington coast.More >
A man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.More >
The sick Portland mother who spurred Oregon Health & Science University to change its policies regarding citizenship requirements for organ transplants is too ill to receive a new liver, according to her family.More >
The Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man suspected of trying to kidnap a driver on Interstate 5 near Salem, as well as a woman who investigators said helped the driver escape.More >
