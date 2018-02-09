Lincoln City schools closed Friday due to threat

Lincoln County School District is canceling classes at all schools on Friday due to a threat.

According to the school district's website, law enforcement has been investigating a threat at Taft 7-12, the high school in Lincoln City.

All Lincoln City schools and Career Tech school will be closed on Feb. 9.

The school district is asking anyone with information about the threat to call (541) 574-5455 and leave a voice message, or text a tip to (541) 270-1856.

