High school in Lincoln City receives shooting threat, 4 schools closed in response

The decision to close four schools in Lincoln City stood firm Friday morning after Taft High School received a shooting threat.

Late Thursday night, school officials chose to close Oceanlake Elementary School, Taft Elementary School, Taft High School and Career Tech High School for the day Friday.

The decision was made after Lincoln City Police and Taft High School received a written message, which raised concern of a possible school shooting.

An alert and a call went out around 10 p.m. to inform students and parents.

Officials said officers worked through the night to investigate the threat and interviewed almost 40 students.

Police believe the threat wasn't credible, but the schools will remain closed Friday.

The school district said classes would be back in session Monday.

