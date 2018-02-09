High school in Lincoln City receives shooting threat, 4 schools - KPTV - FOX 12

High school in Lincoln City receives shooting threat, 4 schools closed in response

Posted: Updated:
file image file image
LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) -

The decision to close four schools in Lincoln City stood firm Friday morning after Taft High School received a shooting threat. 

Late Thursday night, school officials chose to close Oceanlake Elementary School, Taft Elementary School, Taft High School and Career Tech High School for the day Friday.

The decision was made after Lincoln City Police and Taft High School received a written message, which raised concern of a possible school shooting. 

An alert and a call went out around 10 p.m. to inform students and parents. 

Officials said officers worked through the night to investigate the threat and interviewed almost 40 students. 

Police believe the threat wasn't credible, but the schools will remain closed Friday. 

The school district said classes would be back in session Monday. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.