Deputies: K-9 helps capture man slashing tires in Aloha

A man accused of slashing the tires on his ex-girlfriend’s car in Aloha was arrested Thursday night, thanks in part to a Washington County K-9.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a suspect with a knife was seen slashing tires at an Aloha apartment and ran away into a nearby wetland around 8 p.m.

The car belonged to the man’s ex-girlfriend, who spotted the incident.

K-9 Chase, along with his partner, captured the suspect, identified as Raul Garza.

Deputies said Garza was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief and violation of parole.

