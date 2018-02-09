Deputies: K-9 helps capture man slashing tires in Aloha - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: K-9 helps capture man slashing tires in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A man accused of slashing the tires on his ex-girlfriend’s car in Aloha was arrested Thursday night, thanks in part to a Washington County K-9.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a suspect with a knife was seen slashing tires at an Aloha apartment and ran away into a nearby wetland around 8 p.m. 

The car belonged to the man’s ex-girlfriend, who spotted the incident.

K-9 Chase, along with his partner, captured the suspect, identified as Raul Garza.

Deputies said Garza was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief and violation of parole.

