Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, Feb. 9.

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, Feb. 9.

Clackamas Community College is offering a workshop to teach students how to make their "rubbish" into art at the school’s basket weaving with recyclables workshop. If you're interested, the workshop takes place on Feb. 24 at the Oregon City campus. Learn more at Clackamas.edu.

This month, Heart Pizza in southwest Portland is supporting Urban Gleaners. One dollar from every pizza sold will go to the food distribution group. For more information on the organization, visit UrbanGleaners.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.