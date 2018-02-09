Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, Feb. 9. - KPTV - FOX 12


Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Friday, Feb. 9.

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Friday, Feb. 9. 

Clackamas Community College is offering a workshop to teach students how to make their "rubbish" into art at the school’s basket weaving with recyclables workshop. If you're interested, the workshop takes place on Feb. 24 at the Oregon City campus. Learn more at Clackamas.edu

This month, Heart Pizza in southwest Portland is supporting Urban Gleaners. One dollar from every pizza sold will go to the food distribution group. For more information on the organization, visit UrbanGleaners.org

