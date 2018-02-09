School bus with kids on board crashes in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

School bus with kids on board crashes in NE Portland

A school bus with children inside crashed in northeast Portland Friday morning after police said the driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal.

Officers responded to the crash at Northeast 57th Avenue and Northeast Thompson Street.

Police said the driver of the Portland Public Schools bus swerved to avoid hitting an animal, and then crashed into a tree and parked car.

Officers said two people sustained minor injuries, one of whom was a child transported from the scene.

