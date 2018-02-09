On the Go with Joe at Chinese New Year Cultural Fair - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A celebration of Chinese culture has come to the Oregon Convention Center.

On Saturday, the Chinese New Year Cultural Fair will celebrate the Year of the Dog for 2018.

The event will feature entertainment including dancing, live music and martial arts demonstrations.

Other highlights will be Chinese food and booths of products and services.

Learn more about the fair on its Oregon Convention Center event page.

