Truck driver found dead in rollover crash on I-84 in Umatilla Co.

A Spokane man was found dead after a semi rollover crash on I-84 westbound Friday morning.

Oregon State Police responded to a crash scene at 12:10 a.m. Trooper said the driver failed to make the curve onto the on-ramp heading to I-82.

Ray Harper, 52, went off the roadway and rolled several times into a median. Harper was thrown from the semi and found dead at the scene, according to medical personnel.

Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command are investigating the cause of the crash and closed roadways until approximately 6 a.m.

